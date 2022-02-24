Tim Hortons brings its iconic flavours to the ice cream aisles in a number of stories with the launch of its Tim Hortons Ice Cream. (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

Tim Hortons releases ice cream line up

Coming soon to Co-op, Loblaws, Longo’s, Sobeys/Safeway and Walmart

Tim Horton’s ice cream tubs are returning to the freezer aisle with a selection of five flavours: Salted Caramel Iced Capp, Double Chocolate Donut, Birthday Cake Timbits, Apple Fritter and Fruit Explosion.

The tubs won’t come with your double-double. You can pick them up at Co-Op, Loblaws, Longo’s, Metro, Sobeys/Safeway and Walmart locations in the coming weeks.

“Tim Hortons has been a beloved taste of Canada since 1964 and we’re really excited to be re-imagining some of our most popular flavours as ice creams,” said Sourabh Malik, Vice President of consumer packaged at Tim Hortons in a press release.

The line-up joins Timmie’s store-bought soups, breakfast cereals, granola bars and make-at-home coffee lineup.

