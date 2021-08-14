Motocross riders with Global FMX from Kelowna, B.C. do mid-air stunts during the Abbotsford Agrifair on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press)

Motocross riders with Global FMX from Kelowna, B.C. do mid-air stunts during the Abbotsford Agrifair on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 15 to 21

Airborne Day, Homeless Animals Day, Bad Poetry Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In August, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Water Quality Month and Peach Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Aug. 15: Relaxation Day, Lemon Meringue Pie Day, Acadian Day.

Monday, Aug. 16: Rollercoaster Day, Rum Day, Airborne Day, Tell a Joke Day.

Tuesday, Aug. 17: Thrift Shop Day, Black Cat Appreciation Day, Vanilla Custard Day.

Wednesday, Aug. 18: Pinot Noir Day, Serendipity Day, Bad Poetry Day.

Thursday, Aug. 19: International Orangutan Day, Photography Day, Potato Day, Aviation Day.

Friday, Aug. 20: World Mosquito Day, Chocolate Pecan Pie Day, Men’s Grooming Day.

Saturday, Aug. 21: World Honeybee Day, Homeless Animals Day, Senior Citizens Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

Â 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. man sets world record for longest continuous journey on rollerblades

Just Posted

Elana Thomas. (Contributed)
RCMP searching for missing Vanderhoof woman last seen in Kelowna

An evacuation alert for the Cutoff Creek wildfire was rescinded Tuesday, August 10. (Regional District of Bulkley Nechako photo)
Regional District of Bulkley Nechako lifts evacuation alert for Cutoff Creek fire

Prince George RCMP are asking the public’s assistance in locating Hannah Cordelia Wilson, 26, seen here with her dog. She was reported missing on Aug. 8, 2021. (Photo submitted)
Prince George RCMP hoping to locate missing 26-year-old woman, with ties to Lower Mainland

Spawning sockeye salmon, a species of pacific salmon, are seen making their way up the Adams River in Roderick Haig-Brown Provincial Park near Chase, B.C., Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2014. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Fisheries remain closed at Tl’azt’en Nation