Nietzsche, the late ginger cat who worked at The Book Man in Chilliwack, poses for a photo on Sept. 7, 2017. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 is Ginger Cat Appreciation Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 29 to Sept. 4

Ginger Cat Appreciation Day, Bison Ten Yell Day, Eat an Extra Dessert Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In September, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Happy Cat Month and Honey Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Aug. 29: Lemon Juice Day, Individual Rights Day, More Herbs, Less Salt Day.

Monday, Aug. 30: Slinky Day, International Whale Shark Day, Grief Awareness Day, Toasted Marshmallow Day.

Tuesday, Aug. 31: Overdose Awareness Day, We Love Memoirs Day, Eat Outside Day.

Wednesday, Sept. 1: Ginger Cat Appreciation Day, Letter Writing Day, Emma Nutt Day.

Thursday, Sept. 2: Blueberry Popsicle Day, Calendar Adjustment Day, Bison Ten Yell Day.

Friday, Sept. 3: Lazy Mom’s Day, Skyscraper Day, Bring Your Manners to Work Day.

Saturday, Sept. 4: Wildlife Day, Eat an Extra Dessert Day, Beard Day, Newspaper Carrier Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

