Thursday, Nov. 11 is Origami Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Thursday, Nov. 11 is Origami Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Nov. 7 to 13

Origami Day, World Adoption Day, Pizza with the Works Except Anchovies Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In November, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Epilepsy Awareness Month and Polar Bear Week.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Nov. 7: Hug a Bear Day, Zero Tasking Day, Bittersweet Chocolate with Almonds Day.

Monday, Nov. 8: Cappuccino Day, X-Ray Day, Cook Something Bold and Pungent Day, Tongue Twister Day.

Tuesday, Nov. 9: World Freedom Day, Go to an Art Museum Day, World Adoption Day.

Wednesday, Nov. 10: Vanilla Cupcake Day, Forget-me-not Day, Area Code Day.

Thursday, Nov. 11: Origami Day, Sundae Day, Singles’ Day.

Friday, Nov. 12: Happy Hour Day, Fancy Rat and Mouse Day, Pizza with the Works Except Anchovies Day.

Saturday, Nov. 13: World Kindness Day, Indian Pudding Day, Symphonic Metal Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

Â 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man aims to set Guinness World Record with 1,000 burpees in 1 hour
Next story
B.C. teen writes, records rap to bring Remembrance Day to forefront for youth

Just Posted

FILE – B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks in Vancouver, on Thursday, September 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Premier John Horgan diagnosed with cancer following throat biopsy

Taylor Bachrach speaks during the Special committee Covid-19 pandemic in June 2020. The Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP is firmly opposed to a Conservative Private Member’s Bill to repeal the North Coast moratorium on Oil Tankers. (File photo)
Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP reappointed NDP’s transport critic

Road conditions have improved after freezing rain resulted in slippery conditions east of Vanderhoof early Tuesday morning, Nov. 2, said Vanderhoof RCMP. Highway 16 between Prince George and Vanderhoof has since reopened. (DriveBC image)
Icy morning on Highway 16 results in closures and slowdowns for drivers

Gitanmaax chief councillor Tracey Woods is seen here reading out the band’s decision to the social workers who had come to take back a six-year-old girl from the reserve on Oct. 17. ( Git’luuhl’um’hetxwit/ Facebook)
Judge rules against provincial ministry’s appeal to remove Gitanmaax minor from community