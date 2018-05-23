VIDEO: B.C. woman gets up-close view of Royal wedding

Kelly Samra won a trip back to her home country to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say ‘I do’

A Vancouver woman is back in B.C. after a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Windsor to witness the Royal wedding of the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Kelly Samra said she thought she’d be waking up early in the morning Saturday to watch the pair exhange wedding vows on international TV, but instead found herself back in the country where she was born and raised, being treated nearly like royalty herself.

Samra won the trip through a contest with Tsawwassen Mills, which included round-trip flights, hotel stay and a luxury boat ride.

“Ever since my childhood, the Royal Family has always been a big deal,” Samra said. “I have always admired Princess Diana for her charity work in London.”

VIDEO: Canadians rise for early-morning Royal wedding celebrations

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wed in Windsor as millions watch

Samra joined thousands of others who lined the streets to the castle in order to catch glimpse of the Royal couple at an event across the street from Windsor Castle.

Since Saturday’s wedding, Markle and Harry have yet to take part in a honeymoon – having their first official appearance as a couple Tuesday.

Samra said despite the massive celebration on the weekend, London will have most likely gone back its normal hustle and bustle come Monday.

“London is a city that is constantly moving; after all the anticipation/build up of the wedding, I believe we are ready to move forward.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Research needed on impact of microplastics on B.C. shellfish industry: study
Next story
9 temperature records broken across B.C. as warm weather continues

Just Posted

Safety concerns dominate North Road meeting

Residents voice concern over Canfor’s proposal

Critics charge mayor has conflict of interest

Mayor discounts claims, says it’s about public safety

Finding a balance between economy and environment

For Pete Erickson, a happy medium is key

Nak’azdli Whut’en Chief and Council sign on for Coastal GasLink

Many factors looked at regarding proposed pipeline project

Hot, dry weather in forecast increases wildfire risk

BC Wildfire Service urges public to stay vigilant with fire

Vancouver Island girl scores with winning song for BC Summer Games

‘Colours’ is a perfect theme for 2018 BC Summer Games

Update: Wildfire northwest of Kamloops jumps from 60 to 800 hectares

Ground crews and aircraft are responding to an estimated 50 hectare wildfire approximately 55 kilometers northwest of Kamloops, near the Deadman Vidette Road.

Northeastern pipeline approved to go ahead without Pacific NorthWest LNG

NEB approves amendment for $1.4 billion natural gas North Montney Mainline Project

Feds limit chinook fishery to help killer whale recovery

Chinook is main food source for only 76 southern residents killer whales left

B.C. mom who died just before daughter’s wedding wanted family to be happy: twin

Ann Wittenberg was pulled into the ocean while on a surf board in Tofino last weekend

Courtenay-Alberni MP calls for lifeguards at popular surf spot near Tofino

The Pacific Rim National Park Reserve is defending its decision to cancel the surf guard program.

Harvey Weinstein to surrender in sex misconduct probe: officials

Would be first criminal charge against Weinstein since scores of women came forward

Media are not an arm of the police, Vice lawyer tells Supreme Court hearing

Ben Makuch challenges Ontario Court of Appeal ruling that he must give materials for stories to RCMP

B.C. launches plan to tackle doctor shortage, emergency room congestion

John Horgan aims to set up regional primary care networks in a ‘team-based’ approach

Most Read