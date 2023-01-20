VIDEO: Campbell River construction workers help build the best birthday ever

Phil Hillier is joined by dad Chris in the digger at a Campbell River construction site for Phil’s third birthday. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River MirrorPhil Hillier is joined by dad Chris in the digger at a Campbell River construction site for Phil’s third birthday. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
From left are Nicole, Phil and Chris Hillier as they are greeted by a construction crew in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River MirrorFrom left are Nicole, Phil and Chris Hillier as they are greeted by a construction crew in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Nicole Hillier (left) reached out on Facebook asking for construction crews who would be interested in singing her son Phil happy birthday. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River MirrorNicole Hillier (left) reached out on Facebook asking for construction crews who would be interested in singing her son Phil happy birthday. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Phil Hillier (right) high fives a construction worker on Hillier’s third birthday. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River MirrorPhil Hillier (right) high fives a construction worker on Hillier’s third birthday. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Phil Hillier checks out the digger on site for his third birthday celebration. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River MirrorPhil Hillier checks out the digger on site for his third birthday celebration. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

A Campbell River construction crew made sure a local youngster’s birthday was one to remember this year.

To celebrate her son Phil’s third birthday, Nicole Hillier reached out on Facebook to any local construction crews who would be willing to sing him happy birthday.

“He loves construction and all things mechanical,” Hillier said.

The family has a habit of going riding around either by car or bike to where ever there’s work being done so Phil can take a look.

“Why not ask?” Hillier thought.

The crew in question from Akers Property Solutions was working on a site on Evergreen Road. Hillier said the crew member who responded to her post, Ryan Clark, had kids of his own and understood how much it would mean for Phil.

The Hillier family met the crew on site on Wednesday afternoon. The crew came out to meet Phil and give him a high five. They then showed off an excavator, and even let Phil and his dad Chris sit inside and check out all the buttons.

The crew then gathered around and sang “Happy Birthday” to Phil and gave him a birthday present. After a few more photos and jokes about how Phil was going to be the next new hire at the site, the construction crew went on with their day and the Hillier family headed home after what turned out to be a birthday to remember.

RELATED: Haida Gwaii man breaks world record for oldest male to do headstand.

Campbell River’s New Year’s baby comes two weeks early


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Community

Previous story
PODCAST: Shortages of children and adult medicines across B.C.
Next story
B.C. photographer’s bald eagle photo Canada’s choice for international contest

Just Posted

Skeena Bulkley MP Taylor Bachrach calls on Feds to help with funding for failing Prince Rupert Infrastructure on Jan. 19. He’s seen here with Minister of International Development Harjit S. Sajjan and Port Edward Mayor Knut Bjorndal on Aug. 23 at North Pacific Cannery. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Bachrach calls on Feds to step up with funding to help Prince Rupert’s infrastructure woes

(RCMP logo)
UPDATE: Oncoming train hits car stopped on tracks off Hwy 16, no injuries

RCMP deployed on Morice Forest Service Road near Houston in November 2021. (Gidimt’en Checkpoint Facebook Photo)
RCMP, Coastal GasLink deny conspiring with private security firm to intimidate Wet’suwet’en protestors

Representatives from Skeena Resources and Gitanyow Nation pose for a photograph. The mining company’s Eskay Creek Revitalization project is the first project to be assessed under the WSAP Pilot Program with the Gitanyow Nation.(Submitted photo)
Gitanyow Nation assesses Skeena Resources under their new sustainability program