VIDEO: Fireball meteor streaks across sky, spotted by early-morning risers in Alberta, B.C.

Videos of the quick streak of light flashing across the sky before 6:30 a.m. MST

Early risers in Edmonton awoke to a rare spectacle Monday, some capturing what appears to be a meteor streaking across the sky.

Videos of the quick streak of light flashing across the sky before 6:30 a.m. MST were posted by several on social media, some reporting they spotted the meteor from Calgary, Edmonton and as far away as Saskatoon, Sask., as well as northeastern B.C.

Chris Herd, a meteorite expert at the University of Alberta, said a meteor that bright is classified as a fireball.

