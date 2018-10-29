VIDEO: Halloween movies for scaredy-cats

Can’t handle slasher and zombie films? These spooky flicks are for you.

If violence and gore aren’t your thing, these movies can still give you some Halloween fun. Which one is your favourite?

1. “The Addams Family” – Their bizarre antics are fun for the whole family

2. “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” – The “Peanuts” characters navigate the holiday

3. “Hocus Pocus” – Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy star as witches in what has become a Halloween cult classic

4. “Practical Magic” – Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman play witch sisters on a quest for love

5. “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” – This campy cult classic is often aired on TV or in movie theatres around Halloween

REALATED: 10 most popular Halloween costumes of 2018

6. “Young Frankenstein” – Gene Wilder helps put a comedic twist on a classic horror film

7. “The Nightmare Before Christmas” – Halloween Town learns the meaning of Christmas

(The Canadian Press)

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
How much money do you need to live the life you truly desire?

Just Posted

EDITORIAL: Oil companies have motorists over a barrel

One thing is for certain – gas prices will increase

New cell service coming to Highway of Tears

Witset was the only First Nation along Hwy 16 still without full cell service.

Province provides funding for adult literacy through CNC

$342,390 to flow through the CNC to support 16 community adult literacy program partners

Prince George mill workers on picket line as northern union’s rotating strikes continue

“If you come to work and there’s a picket line, join in and show your solidarity,” says union leader

Five local kids take dream trip to Disneyland

The trip was funded by Dreams Take Flight

VIDEO: Halloween movies for scaredy-cats

Can’t handle slasher and zombie films? These spooky flicks are for you.

Substance use costs Canadians $38 billion per year

B.C. university researcher leading a program on true cost of alcohol health problems

Construction industry group again tries to halt B.C.’s electoral reform referendum

Independent Contractors and Businesses Association asks to appeal denial of an interim injunction

Most B.C. bus routes to be covered as Greyhound shuts down

Cache Creek, Creston, Cranbrook, Hope-Princeton routes still lack service

B.C. police issue ticket to teen rolling a joint

$230 ticket the first cannabis fine for Vancouver Island community

Crown asks for assessment after alleged Fredericton gunman claims ‘temporary insanity’

Matthew Raymond is charged with four counts of first-degree murder

BC Conservatives begin leadership race

Interim leader Scott Anderson of Vernon has said he’ll not seek elected leadership of party

Two puppies saved after being trapped on a B.C. cliff for days

Mission Search and Rescue located and rescued two St. Bernard puppies in Hatzic area

B.C.’s Atomic Cartoons sketches success with “Princesses Wear Pants”

“Sometimes you’ve got to put your pants on and get things done”

Most Read