VIDEO: Images of B.C.’s south coast from space released by European Space Agency

The satellite images focus on a variety of the region’s landmarks

The south coast of B.C. as capture by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission. (European Space Agency)

If you live in B.C., you probably have your own views on Vancouver. But have you seen it from space?

The European Space Agency has released images of B.C.’s biggest city – and Canada’s third – taken by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission, a constellation of two polar-orbiting satellites.

The satellite images focus on a variety of the region’s landmarks, including noting the “unusually large quantity of sediment” oozing from the Fraser River into the Straight of Georgia.

The images then move to Vancouver Island, noting its size – it’s the biggest island along that coast of North America, before moving to the border of the U.S. and Canada.

The Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellites mainly track land use and the health of the Earth’s vegetation.

