VIDEO: Police hunt for ‘wascally wabbit’ caught in B.C. traffic

Police officer, with net in hand, helps rabbit off busy street

It wasn’t a typical manhunt.

A Vancouver police officer turned heads on Wednesday, playing the role of Elmer Fudd and searching for a loose bunny that managed to hop into downtown traffic.

In a video posted online, the officer and a group of Good Samaritans can be seen looking underneath a white car. But each time the car inches forward, so does the rabbit.

Eventually, with a net in hand, the officer is able to scoop up the fluffy friend.

The heroic efforts by all involved has attracted high praise and endless puns.

