The moose triplets captured on camera in Didsbury, Alta. Photo credit: Kara Dzikowski

Video: Rare moose triplets caught on camera in Alberta

The video captured Tuesday shows a mother moose and her set of triplets in Didsbury, Alta.

A young mother moose and her triplets are causing a stir online after an absurdly cute video of their evening frolic was shared on social media.

The moose and her rare triplets call Didsbury, Alberta home, and first caught the attention of local resident Randi Ingram on Monday evening.

She watched the mother moose grow up in the area and was excited to see the young calf now had babies of her own.

When the adorable quartet caught her attention again the following night, she ran to grab her cellphone and film them in action.

“I saw mom eating the trees behind our home so I grabbed my phone and ran outside,” said Ingram. “Mom and the smallest baby were together and the two bigger ones were exploring the field. Eventually, they headed north towards the bird sanctuary.”

When Ingram first posted the video to social media she knew it was special, but she was not anticipating the reaction it has received. She has had comments and calls from people and media from all over the country. Her video is also being used by National Geographic.

“It’s been insane, I can’t believe how excited everyone is,” said Ingram. “I didn’t realize how rare it is, it was such a special thing to see. I am just thrilled it is being shared so much, and so many people get to see it.”

She added that her neighbourhood is full of wildlife and as professional photographer her own backyard is often teeming with the perfect subjects.

She’s also certain the new mom and her babies, which she thinks are just over a week old, will be back again soon.

She hopes animal enthusiasts enjoy the video but also take heed. She warns that mama moose are very protective and aggressive around their babies.

“Don’t run up to them, it is super dangerous, stay back and enjoy.”

Some of Randi Ingram’s backyard captures. Credit: Lynx Photography

Some of Randi Ingram's backyard captures. Credit: Lynx Photography

Video: Rare moose triplets caught on camera in Alberta

