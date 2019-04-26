VIDEO: Timelapse shows ‘tiny specs’ of how Vancouver has changed since 1984

A lot has changed in three decades’ time – but how B.C.’s biggest city has evolved over that time is a sight never before seen from a bird’s eye view.

In honour of Earth Week, Google Earth has released a timelapse showing how Vancouver has changed based off its recorded satellite imagery.

Although it’s not quite as detailed as DriveBC’s road-trip time machine series, which takes viewers on a trip through the late roads of major routes across the province, the timelapse by Google Earth instead shows tiny specs of light yellow dots that represent buildings, homes and new streets that come with steady population growth.

Google Earth’s Timelapse campaign “compiles images of Earth taken from space into an interactive experience, showcasing the ongoing changes of our planet.”

Other Canadian-based timelapses include Winnipeg, Toronto and Quebec.

