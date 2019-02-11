Would you rather go out on Valentine’s Day or stay home with your dog?

A new poll suggests nearly half of British Columbians prefer to spend it at home with their pet

Betsy is one of the dogs available for adoption at the event. Courtesy Embrace a Discarded Animal Society

More than a few people would rather stay at home with their cat or dog than go out on a date for Valentine’s Day, according to a new poll.

A survey conducted by Rover, a Seattle-based dog-walking and pet-sitting service, suggests 49 per cent of British Columbians would prefer to spend Feb. 14 at home with their pet, instead of going out with friends or on a hot date.

If that seems like a lot, it’s actually the lowest number in Canada. The national average was 56 per cent.

The older you get, the more likely you’ll want to stay home with Fluffy or Fido, as well.

Sixty-two per cent of respondents aged 55 years old and up chose their pet over a night out, with people aged 35-54 at 55 per cent and people aged 18-34 at 49 per cent.

Are women more likely than men to want to stay home? The survey says yes, with 59 per cent of women saying yes and 52 per cent of men.

