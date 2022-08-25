(Black Press Media Creative)

Barbie Ferreira Is Leaving ‘Euphoria’

After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary eyed goodbye, Barbie Ferreira, via Instagram Story on August 24.

Daybreak Farms general manager Kieran Christison thanked the community for their “eggstraordinary” support as the farm can now get started on upgrades. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard).
City of Terrace backs northwest B.C.’s biggest egg producer to double output

Edmonton resident Michael Kalmanovitch is wearing a red dress in a cycling journey down Hwy16 to highlight the cause of missing and murdered women. (Contributed photo)
Edmonton cyclist on journey to honour missing, murdered women

(File photo)
Morice River wildfire evacuation alert rescinded

Electric clocks in the northwest have been running faster. (Contributed photo)
Power switch caused northwestern B.C. clocks to run faster