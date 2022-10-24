College enrollment is down for a third year in a row

On Oct. 20, the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center released a report which revealed that undergraduate enrollment has dropped 1.1% since last fall.

While the dip was smaller than the previous year’s decline of 3.1%, analysts still find the trend worrisome.

Doug Shapiro, the research center’s executive director, thinks the data suggests that enrollment declines brought on by the pandemic have not yet been reversed.

According to Shapiro, many 2020 and 2021 high school graduates who would have gone to college didn’t because of COVID, and maybe never will.

For-profit schools had the sharpest decline in enrollment this fall, down 2.5%. Public four-year schools and private nonprofit institutions saw declines of 1.6% and 0.9%, respectively. Community college enrollment dropped 0.4%. Overall, the report found that graduate enrollment was also down by 1%

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CollegeEducation

Previous story
Kylie Jenner says she cried for 3 weeks after giving birth to her son
Next story
7 facts about Bram Stokers Dracula

Just Posted

An international student from Germany studying at Fort St. James Secondary School designed the soccer team’s new jerseys. (Submitted photo)
International student designs new Fort St. James soccer jerseys

Mayor Bob Motion was elected to office in a by-election on Sept. 26, 2020. On Oct. 15, he lost his bid for another term as mayor. (File photo)
Martin Elphee elected new mayor of Fort St. James

A rockslide 50 kilometres west of Terrace has Highway 16 closed until at least Sunday (Oct. 23) morning. (Facebook photo)
Hwy 16 between Prince Rupert and Terrace closed due to rockslide

Northwest Regional Airport Terrace-Kitimat manager Carman Hendry said the rout will help serve the region with a first-class flight schedule. (Quinn Bender/Terrace Standard)
WestJet to bring back direct Terrace-Calgary flights in December