(Black Press Media Creative)

Kim Kardashian Launches Private Equity Firm

Kardashian took to Twitter on Sept. 7 to share that she’s venturing into the finance world. SKKY Partners seeks to make investments in “high-growth, market-leading consumer and media companies.” The firm intends to focus on media, luxury, hospitality and consumer products. Digital and e-commerce investments are also a possibility. Kardashian’s partner, Jay Sammons, was head of Carlyle Group’s consumer, media and retail division for 16 years. There, he made gainful investments in major brands such as Beats by Dre.

“Together we hope to leverage our complementary expertise to build the next generation consumer and media private equity,” firm, Kim Kardashian, via statement. ‘The Wall Street Journal’ reports that SKKY has yet to raise capital to make investments.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and EntertainmentEntertainment

Previous story
‘Doomsday Glacier’ Could Raise Sea Levels By Several Feet, Scientists Say

Just Posted

(Supplied photo )
Parents protest outside Nechako Elementary in Kitimat over concerns of accused predator being hired

Wildfire in pine beetle-attacked forest at Eutsuk Lake in northern B.C., 2014. (Black Press files)
Company bringing new outlook to forestry sector

Barrett Jack. (Facebook photo)
Family claims RCMP said man who died in Smithers jail was on ‘suicide watch’

Smithers RCMP detachment. (Marisca Bakker photo)
Man dies in RCMP custody in Smithers; police cite ‘self-inflicted actions’