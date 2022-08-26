Brirtney Spears and Elton John Release new duet ‘Hold me Closer’. (Photo Credit: Getty Images for EJAF) (Black Press Media Creative - Photo Credit: Britney Spears and Elton John, February 2013 (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF)) )

Brirtney Spears and Elton John Release new duet ‘Hold me Closer’. (Photo Credit: Getty Images for EJAF) (Black Press Media Creative - Photo Credit: Britney Spears and Elton John, February 2013 (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF)) )

Britney Spears and Elton John Finally Drop ‘Hold Me Closer’ Duet

“He wanted to collaborate again with an artist and came up with the idea to have Britney on the record. … The fact that it came together and she wanted to do it and how she sounded on the record — you couldn’t have made it up. … She elevated the record so much and put so much of her own personality into it — all of her ad-libs, runs and soulfulness.” Producer Andrew Watt

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Black August uplifted as alternative Black History Month

Just Posted

Edmonton resident Michael Kalmanovitch is wearing a red dress in a cycling journey down Hwy16 to highlight the cause of missing and murdered women. (Contributed photo)
Edmonton cyclist on journey to honour missing, murdered women

Daybreak Farms general manager Kieran Christison thanked the community for their “eggstraordinary” support as the farm can now get started on upgrades. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard).
City of Terrace backs northwest B.C.’s biggest egg producer to double output

(File photo)
Morice River wildfire evacuation alert rescinded

Electric clocks in the northwest have been running faster. (Contributed photo)
Power switch caused northwestern B.C. clocks to run faster