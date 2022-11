Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a Sustainable Finance Forum on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover is raising questions about the federal government’s future use of the platform. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says they will continue to monitor the situation and find the best way to communicate with the public.

-The Canadian Press

