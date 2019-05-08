POLL: Do you support SOGI 123 resources in local schools?

Let us know what you think

  • May. 8, 2019 9:50 a.m.
  • Poll

Hundreds of protesters turned out last week to voice their objection to an anti-SOGI 123 event at Oak Bay’s Windsor Pavilion.

SOGI 123 (sexual orientation and gender identity) has sparked controversy among some since being introduced into B.C. schools.

Let us know what you think. Do you support SOGI 123 resources in local schools?


