Police vehicles near Buckingham Palace in London, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. London police arrested a 25-year-old man early Saturday morning (Sept. 16) after he allegedly climbed over a wall and entered the royal stables at Buckingham Palace. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Police vehicles near Buckingham Palace in London, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. London police arrested a 25-year-old man early Saturday morning (Sept. 16) after he allegedly climbed over a wall and entered the royal stables at Buckingham Palace. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

London police arrest man who allegedly climbed over Buckingham Palace wall

The man was detained for trespassing on a protected site

London police arrested a 25-year-old man early Saturday morning (Sept. 16) after he allegedly climbed over a wall and entered the royal stables at Buckingham Palace.

The man was detained at 1:25 a.m Saturday for trespassing on a protected site, London’s Metropolitan Police Service said in a statement. He was taken to a London police station, where he remained by late morning.

Officers found the man outside the royal stables following a search of the area. He didn’t enter enter the palace or its gardens at any time, police said.

Buckingham Palace, which is some 300 years old, is undergoing renovations, and King Charles III does not live there.

The monarch was in Scotland on Saturday.

The Associated Press

Royal familyUnited Kingdom

Love The Caledonia Courier?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Dozens of Syrians among themissing in catastrophic floods in Libya: war monitor

Just Posted

The Four Rivers Co-operative’s Fuel Good Day will be held on Sept. 19 across 12 of its gas bars in northern B.C. (File photo)
Four Rivers Co-op’s Fuel Good Day fundraiser back on Sept. 19

Canfor has announced it will demolish its old mill in Houston and build a new one. (File photo)
Canfor to build new mill in Houston

Dr. Andrew Forrest, executive chairman of Fortescue Futures Industries with Lheidli T’enneh First Nation Chief Dolleen Logan in Prince George on Sept. 13, 2023. Forrest was in B.C. to announce his company's green hydrogen facility Project Coyote to be set up in Prince George on Lheidli T’enneh territory. (Omineca Express photo)
Australian mining tycoon Andrew Forrest announces $2 billion green hydrogen project in northern B.C.

Conservative Party of Canada Leader Pierre Poilievre in Terrace in November 2022. Poilievre is set to visit the city once more this week for “Bring It Home Rally.” (Black Press Media file photo)
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre to host rally in Terrace