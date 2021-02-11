Fort St. James secondary school receives food support worth $13,750 from the district amid pandemic.

Fort St. James secondary school receives food support worth $13,750 from the district amid pandemic.

Breakfast program at FSJSS receives support from the District of Fort St. James

The district received these funds through a grant from the province and FLNRO

Fort St. James Secondary recently received $13,750 from the district to support their in-school food program.

“It is great to have the district work with the high school. It shows their support not only for our school but the greater community,” said Craig Houghton, principal of the school.

David Schroeter, CAO, said the district wanted to prioritize supporting children and families through the pandemic, where the issues of food security have been exacerbated.

“One of the notable benefits of FSJSS’s breakfast program is that on days where food is provided, attendance significantly increases. This ensures young learners attend school and have the energy and nutrition they need to go through the day,” Schroeter said.

The district received the funds through a grant provided by the province and the ministry of forests (FLNRO).

These funds initially helped the district support the roll-out of the Fort St. James Bucks initiative for impacted forestry workers, Schroeter said, adding they transitioned to a food security program after the pandemic began.

READ MORE: Forestry workers to benefit from Fort St. James Bucks

“Fort St. James has seen significant economic hardship after the indefinite curtailment of the Conifex Sawmill and afterwards during the Covid-19 pandemic. These programs offer stability to families and individuals in need. More information about this funding will be made available to the public in the coming weeks,” he said.

Sarabjit Kaur
Multimedia Journalist – Vanderhoof Omineca Express, Caledonia Courier

sarabjit.kaur@ominecaexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

FoodFort St. James

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Their voice really matters’: Survey asks for input from B.C. youth on COVID’s effects
Next story
With 1,716 deaths, 2020 deadliest year of overdose crisis in B.C. history

Just Posted

Paul Lacerte (right) hugs his daughter Raven on the 10th anniversary of the Moose Hide Campaign Day held online Thursday, Feb 11. (Moose Hide Campaign image)
Moose Hide Campaign goes virtual

10th anniversary for campaign seeking to end violence against women, children

Fort St. James secondary school receives food support worth $13,750 from the district amid pandemic.
Breakfast program at FSJSS receives support from the District of Fort St. James

The district received these funds through a grant from the province and FLNRO

Supplies like clean needles are available at the Overdose Prevention Society’s safe-injection site. (The Washington Post John Lehmann)
With 1,716 deaths, 2020 deadliest year of overdose crisis in B.C. history

Pandemic exacerbated ongoing dire state of opioid crisis in B.C.

B.C. Ombudsperson Jay Chalke. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C.’s Ombudsperson investigated the District of Fort St. James on issues of transparency

“Partial compliance isn’t a complete answer,” stated the Ombudsperson’s annual report

Do you have a letter to the editor?
Coun. Dr. Paul Stent writes weekly letter to residents in Fort St. James

By Dr. Paul Stent, Fort St. James councillor Greetings to all the… Continue reading

Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 are out of their packaging to be prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Francois Mori
Deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Canada set to more than quadruple next week

Deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Canada set to more than quadruple next week

James, a homeless man, rests inside his new plywood structure on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. The box was made by members of the Chilliwack Fire Department. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Homeless man says ‘thank you’ to Chilliwack firefighters for building him a shelter

City of Chilliwack received several calls this week from people concerned about James’ safety

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the legislature, Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. government)
Another 449 cases of COVID-19 in B.C. for Thursday

Situation improving for long-term care homes

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. Liberal interim leader Shirley Bond speaks to reporters by video conferenece from Prince George, Feb. 4, 2021. (B.C. Liberal caucus)
Pharmacies can help with COVID-19 vaccines, B.C. Liberals say

Shirley Bond says public trust is higher after influenza shots

Wainwright Marine Services Ltd. tugboats. A company tugboat went missing in the Garner Canal area south and east of Kitimat. (Wainwright Marine Services Ltd./Facebook)
At least 1 dead in tugboat incident south of Kitimat

Coast Guard and RCMP have responded

FILE – A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., on June, 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward
B.C. residential real estate prices have gone up by 16% since last January: report

BCREA said unit sales and dollar sales volume were much higher than January last year

Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘Heat of the moment:’ Calgary police say officer kicked dog during high-risk arrest

Supt. Ryan Ayliffe said the kick is not an accepted or standard part of training

FILE – Five year-old Nancy Murphy wears a full mask and face shield as she waits in line for her kindergarten class to enter the school at Portage Trail Community School which is part of the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
‘Their voice really matters’: Survey asks for input from B.C. youth on COVID’s effects

Researcher say they hope this work can affect policy changes

Most Read