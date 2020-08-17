A photo of council taken before Bev Playfair (centre) stepped down as mayor in March this year. L to R — Judy Greenaway, Dr. Paul Stent, Bev Playfair, Corey Gingrich, Jennifer Howell. (Submitted photo)

Fort St. James by-election to be held in September; Nominations open

Cast your vote to choose the next mayor.

Fort St. James residents will be casting their nominations all of this week to elect their mayor.

Nominations are open until 4 p.m. on Aug. 21.

David Schroeter, Acting CAO and Chief Election Officer, said the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing has provided technical and procedural support to conduce a by-election.

He said the ministry has “established recommendations to keep residents safe in casting their ballot including potential procedures to receive solemn declarations, opportunities to expand the availability of mail in ballots, and guidance on the different safety procedures which may be taken.”

The district hasn’t had a mayor since Bev Playfair stepped down in March and Dr. Paul Stent took over as acting-mayor. A by-election couldn’t be held earlier as the provincial government had suspended all municipal elections until recently.

READ MORE: Bev Playfair steps down as Mayor of Fort St. James

The by-election will occur on September 26 with two advanced polling opportunities. Once elected, the next mayor will serve until the Fall of 2022.

Nominations will be received by the Chief Election Officer or Deputy Chief Election Officer by Hand, Mail or other delivery service to 477 Stuart Drive West, PO Box 640, Fort St. James, B.C. V0J1P0.

Residents can fax their nomination to 250-996-2248, or can email corporate@ fortstjames.ca.

Municipal electionnorthernbc

