Fort St. James fire department celebrating 66 years

The department hopes to have a community-based celebration at 70

Members of the Fort St. James volunteer fire department celebrated 66 years of service last month, and are hoping to have a bigger community based celebration when they hit 70.

“We do not just want it to be the firefighters who celebrate. The fire department belongs to the community,” said Fire Chief Ryan McVey. There are currently 32 members at the Fort St. James volunteer fire department.

READ MORE: Volunteer with the Fort St. James Fire Department!

McVey said the local fire department was built in 1942 by residents, with no tax money after the tragic loss of two young children in fire. The department was organized in 1955 when the first official meeting was held.

“The first fire truck was a 1948 Ford with a tank on it. The firefighters were notified of a fire by the sounding of vehicle horns to alert members,” McVey said.

Over the past 66 years, trucks and equipment within the department have been transformed, he said, adding the department also operates a 911 system from Prince George.

Local firefighters respond to an average of 800 incidents every year, including medical response, fire suppression and other technical rescues.

Meanwhile, even though the fire hall is constantly accepting new firefighters, COVID has changed the recruiting process. The department is welcoming queries as officials wait for a safe time to resume hiring.

READ MORE: Fort St. James Fire Department responds to three blazes within a week

Sarabjit Kaur
Multimedia Journalist – Vanderhoof Omineca Express, Caledonia Courier

sarabjit.kaur@ominecaexpress.com
firefightersFort St. Jamesnorthernbc

