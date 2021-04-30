Fort St. James RCMP seek public assistance in identifying suspects

Fort St. James RCMP are asking for public assistance in identifying the people responsible for stealing numerous tires from a local business.
In a April 30 news release, police said they received a report of theft on April 26 at 11:20 a.m.
It was reported that multiple tires were stolen sometime during the weekend from Kal Tire in Fort St. James, police said, adding the total value of the stolen items is approximately $10,000.
Video surveillance at the spot shows a man, and two pickup trucks who are believed to be responsible for the theft.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Fort St. James RCMP at 250-996-8269 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Aman Parhar
Editor – Vanderhoof Omineca Express, Caledonia Courier
aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter