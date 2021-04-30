Fort St. James RCMP seek public assistance in identifying suspects

Fort St. James RCMP need public help in identifying this man, who police believe is responsible for recent theft of tires. (RCMP photo) A total of eight 775 Bridgestone tires, eleven 225 BLSS tires, and two tires on rims has been stolen. (RCMP photo) (RCMP photo)

Fort St. James RCMP are asking for public assistance in identifying the people responsible for stealing numerous tires from a local business.

In a April 30 news release, police said they received a report of theft on April 26 at 11:20 a.m.

It was reported that multiple tires were stolen sometime during the weekend from Kal Tire in Fort St. James, police said, adding the total value of the stolen items is approximately $10,000.

Video surveillance at the spot shows a man, and two pickup trucks who are believed to be responsible for the theft.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Fort St. James RCMP at 250-996-8269 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Aman Parhar

Editor – Vanderhoof Omineca Express, Caledonia Courier



aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com

