Suspects arrested in connection to break and enter at Fort St. James business

Two suspects were taken into custody following a report to Fort St. James RCMP of a break and enter at a local business shortly after midnight Tuesday, July 13.

An adult man and a female youth were arrested after police reviewed security video from the business located in the 400 block of Stuart Drive West.

“It was reported that a window had been smashed and some of the store’s property was taken,” stated a news release issued by North District media relations Cpl. Madonna Saunderson.

“Police reviewed the security video and could see two people gain entry into the store, take the merchandise and immediately leave.”

RCMP credit the security video, other evidence at the scene, and a call to the police shortly after the incident that quickly led them to the suspects.

The adult man and female youth were later released on conditions pending a future court date.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Fort St James RCMP at (250) 996-8269 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

