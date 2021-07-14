RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

Suspects arrested in connection to break and enter at Fort St. James business

Adult man and youth female released pending future court date

Two suspects were taken into custody following a report to Fort St. James RCMP of a break and enter at a local business shortly after midnight Tuesday, July 13.

An adult man and a female youth were arrested after police reviewed security video from the business located in the 400 block of Stuart Drive West.

“It was reported that a window had been smashed and some of the store’s property was taken,” stated a news release issued by North District media relations Cpl. Madonna Saunderson.

Read More: Fort St. James RCMP seek public assistance in identifying suspects

“Police reviewed the security video and could see two people gain entry into the store, take the merchandise and immediately leave.”

RCMP credit the security video, other evidence at the scene, and a call to the police shortly after the incident that quickly led them to the suspects.

The adult man and female youth were later released on conditions pending a future court date.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Fort St James RCMP at (250) 996-8269 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
Returning unused prescriptions to B.C. pharmacies could help prevent overdoses

Just Posted

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Suspects arrested in connection to break and enter at Fort St. James business

Adeana Young was selected on July 12 to run as the Green Party candidate for Skeena-Bulkley Valley in the next federal election. (Submitted Photo/Green Party of Canada Skeena-Bulkley Valley EDA)
Greens choose Adeana Young as candidate for Skeena—Bulkley Valley

Camsell Lake Wildfire Evacuation Order Area issued at 8:30 p.m. on July 13, 2021. (Bulkley-Nechako Emergency Information/Facebook)
Camsell Lake area under evacuation order

An inquest is scheduled for Prince George law courts in August.
Public inquest to investigate death of man in BC Corrections vehicle